Farmers oppose cleaning bunds of LBP canal

Opposing the cleaning works undertaken by the Public Works Department in Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal when talks on executing the project is yet to be completed, farmers gathered at Semmandampalayam village in Gobichettipalayam and urged the authorities to halt the works here on Monday.

The State government had on November 9, 2020, issued orders for extension, renovation and modernisation of the canal at a total cost of ₹ 709.58 crore and work began last year.

While a section of farmers association supported the project, another section of farmers opposed the project claiming that concrete-lining would affect the recharge of groundwater. Hence, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy held talks with the farmers on executing the project that remain inconclusive.

Since discharge of water into the canal was stopped on April 30, officials were carrying out works to repair sluices, removing the bushes and cleaning the bunds and desilting the canal. On Monday, farmers gathered near the canal and wanted all the works to be halted.

PWD engineers explained to the farmers that they were removing bushes, cleaning the bunds and repairing the damaged sluices. But farmers said that since talks are on, they opposed carrying out any work. Later, officials halted the work and left..