Farmers on protest march booked in Salem for taking out rally without permission

Published - June 12, 2024 06:10 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem City Police on Wednesday registered a case against 70 farmers for taking out a protest march to Mettur dam without permission.

Members of Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, led by its general secretary P.R. Pandian had started a two-day protest march from Poompuhar urging the Central and State governments to release Cauvery water from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu so that water could be released for irrigation on the customary date of June 12. On Tuesday night, the march reached the city and farmers addressed a gathering. Later, they proceeded towards Mettur. Since they had no permission for the march, Suramangalam police registered a case against them.

