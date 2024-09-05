Farmers on hunger protest accept to wait for a week for demolition of Toll Plaza at Velampatti

Farmers on a hunger strike for the second day on Thursday demanding immediate demolition of the Toll Plaza constructed on a waterbody at Velampatti along Avinashipalayam-Avinashi National Highway 381 relented after officials promised action in a week’s time.

The farmers questioned the delay on the part of the National Highways to bring down the structure even two years after the instructions were issued by the government authorities.

On Wednesday morning, the farmers had assembled at the Toll Plaza in the wake of an order issued by the Block Development Officer of Pongalur for demolition of the structure. However, since higher authorities had advised restraint, a commotion ensued between the officials and the farmers and other sections of the public.

They were then persuaded by officials to take part in peace talks at the Collectorate. But, since it did not happen till late in the evening, representatives of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Padhukappu Sangam began a relay hunger protest.

On Thursday, during the course of the protest, officials engaged them on talks and promised necessary action after the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations.

“We accepted to temporarily withdraw our protest for a week, and will not rest until the structure is brought down in accordance with the directives issued by the government and the court,” said Mahalingam, Tiruppur West unit Secretary of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Padhukappu Sangam.