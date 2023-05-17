Farmers of Tiruppur villages resolve to intensify protests against “loot” of minerals by quarries

May 17, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

With the support of like-minded organisations, farmers of Sukkampalayam village and surroundings have resolved to put up a stiff resistance against what they describe as “loot” of construction materials by quarries.

Over the last few days, farmers impounded Kerala-bound tipper lorries loaded with gravel, M-sand and other construction materials, warranting intervention of revenue and police officials and levy of hefty fines on the lorry operators for loading construction materials in excess of the permitted levels.

Their main grouse is that the quarry operators surreptitiously load minerals on lorries over and above the permitted extent.

The permitted load limit for transporting minerals is 18.5 tonnes for six-wheel lorries, 28 tonnes for 10-wheel lorries, 38 tonnes for 12-wheel lorries, and 48 tonnes for 16-wheel lorries, a senior official of Revenue Department said.

The farmers have announced that they will intensify protests and will begin sit-in demonstrations in agricultural fields from May 22.

A public hearing has been convened by the district administration on Thursday, to discuss the functioning of the four stone quarries at Kodangipalayam village.

The district authorities have invited representatives of Tamil Nadu Environment Protection Movement, Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Association, and Anti-Quarrying Movement for the discussion against the backdrop of the revenue authorities levying fines to the tune of crores of rupees on operators of illegal stone quarries in Kodangipalayam, Kangeyam and Dharapuram.

“We will staunchly oppose the loot of minerals by the quarry operators in tandem with a section of revenue officials,” said N. Shanmugam, coordinator, Anti-Quarry Movement.

Those invited have sought protection and demanded transparency through furnishing of all relevant documents and uploading of documents for the consultation meeting on the website of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

Meanwhile, the Coimbatore district administration has refuted charges that minerals were being transported into Kerala.

As many as 1,254 lorries were inspected at the checkposts during February-March. During 2022-23, a total of 71 vehicles without proper documents were confiscated by the revenue, police, and mines departments, and 98 lorries were fined for overloading, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said in a press release.

In the last two months, 15 vehicles were confiscated by the flying squad, three by the Mines Department, and 21 by the regional transport authorities, the release said.