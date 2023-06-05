ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers of three panchayats block road in Hosur against acquisition of land for SIPCOT expansion

June 05, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Women staging a hunger strike at Udhanapalli in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 Tension prevailed as hundreds of farmers blocked the Hosur-Udhanapalli road on Monday as part of their continuing protests against land acquisition for phase V of SIPCOT in Udhanapalli.

The sit-in relay protests that crossed over 150 days gained momentum as hundreds of protesters from the three panchayats of Udhanapalli, Ayarnapalli and Nagamangalam blocked the road.

The State government has been acquiring lands for SIPCOT expansion in Shoolagiri block as an extension of Hosur’s industrial infrastructure landscape. An estimated 3,034 acres of land is being acquired in the three panchayats by the administration to attract investors.

The three panchayats are predominantly farm lands with marginal holdings by farmers.

According to the protesters, the lush mango farms, coconut groves, horticulture crops and poultry will be decimated once these lands are acquired.

The protesters have been demanding that the government acquire uncultivable lands and not lush lands. According to the protesters, agriculture is the only source of livelihood for the farmers. The acquisition of lands in cultivation would push the owners of lands to seeking out unrelated work in construction sites across States, they said.

As tension escalated, hundreds of police personnel were deployed to contain the protesters.

The relay protests are continuing with the protesters demanding that the government drop the land acquisition process immediately.

