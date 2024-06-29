GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers not showing interest in paddy cultivation

Published - June 29, 2024 07:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Even after four days of water release in the old and new ayacuts under the Amaravathy dam to benefit 55,000 acres, farmers are not showing interest in paddy cultivation.

Farmers cite the shortage of labour and rising cost of agricultural inputs as the reason.

Water was released under the old ayacut to benefit 7,520 acres of land in Ramakulam, Kallapuram, Kumaralingam, Sircarkannadipudur, Chozhamadevi, Kaniyur, Kandathur and Karathozhuvu. Water release was staggered into two phases. Water would be released for 80 days and remained shut for 55 days. Again water would be released for 80 days.

Farmers used to prepare for paddy cultivation ahead of the water release, but this time even after four days they have not shown any interest in paddy cultivation.

Farmers pointed out that given the worker shortage and the resultant high cost of labour and soaring agricultural inputs costs, the government should procure a quintal of paddy from the farmers at ₹3,200 as the present procurement price of ₹2,430 as against the market price of ₹2,700 would be inadequate.

