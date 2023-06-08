Farmers’ movement welcomes shake-up in Department of Geology and Mining

June 08, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Movement has welcomed the shake-up in the administrative structure of the Department of Geology and Mining.

Assailing the recent act of the now-transferred Commissioner of Geology and Mines J. Jayakanthan, to revoke the order of suspension of the Assistant Director of Mines Vallal that was issued by the former Collector S. Vineeth, the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Movement said in a press release that it (revocation of suspension order) created an impression that corruption in the department was deep-rooted.

It was to condemn the “deplorable” act of reinstating the suspended official without a mandatory inquiry that a group of environmentalists and farmers had attempted to conduct a ‘felicitation’ for the corrupt officials at the Collectorate earlier this week.

A special inquiry committee must be set up to probe into the alleged misdeeds of the transferred Commissioner Jayakanthan, and his transfer posting must be kept in abeyance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the Assistant Director of the Mines Department in Tiruppur district must be suspended immediately again. It was a sad state of affairs that the DVAC has not launched any operation against the officials of the Mines Department where corruption is indulged in by officials with the support of mining mafia gangs. A criminal case should be registered, the press release said.

Measures such as e-permit, e-way bill, and vehicle tracking through GPS must be carried out, and an audit of the mineral resources must be conducted once every three months, to eradicate corruption.

Rampant mining activity has severely affected ground water availability rendering barren the agricultural lands, the press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.