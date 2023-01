January 21, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

Members of Vivasaya Munntera Kazhagam (VMK) met former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at his residence in Salem on Saturday.

They handed over a petition highlighting their demands to Mr. Palaniswami, including check dams in Namakkal-Karur, which were announced during the AIADMK regime. Mr. Palaniswami assured the farmers that he would raise the issue in the Assembly.