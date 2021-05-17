Farmers’ market to be shifted to three locations

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy inspecting the inter-State border at Zuzuvadi in Hosur on Monday.

KRISHNAGIRI

17 May 2021 22:37 IST

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Hosur adding predominantly to the load of infections reported in Krishnagiri district, the Collector has ordered shifting of stalls from the farmers’ market here to three different locations. They will start functioning from May 19.

Accordingly, the stalls in the Uzhavar Sandhai will be moved to R.V.Boys Higher Secondary School, the bank of Ramanayakan lake and the Vijaya Vinayagar Satsang ground at Muneeswara Nagar.

The public are warned against unnecessary trips outside notwithstanding the lockdown. Further, they are urged to make bulk purchases of vegetables and groceries for a week to avoid multiple trips.

At the farmers’ market, the public are also forbidden from touching the vegetables and selecting them. Only one person per family is allowed to venture out between 6 a.m and 10 a.m for purchases. People caught without masks or violating physical distancing norms will be dealt with penally, according to the administration.

Earlier, Collector V. Jayachadra Bhanu Reddy inspected the inter-State border picket at Zuzuvadi.