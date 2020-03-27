Farmers’ market shifted to school ground

The farmers’ market in Udhagamandalam, which had been functioning in Charring Cross, was shifted to the Shri Shanthi Vijai Girls Higher Secondary School ground from Friday.

People visiting the market were made to stand a few feet apart from each other to ensure personal distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The police were also out in force near the school and market complex to ensure people adhered to guidelines issued to prevent large crowds from gathering.

However, the Ooty municipal market continued to function with significant number of people entering the market, especially around the afternoon.

In Coonoor, more than 55 daily wage construction workers living near the Kannimariamman temple said that they were stranded with no food for the last couple of days. Bhagat Singh, from West Bengal, said that the workers had been living in the Nilgiris for more than three years, but they were unable to return to their home states of West Bengal or Bihar. “We are quickly running out of food and supplies here, and hope that the district administration provides us with essential supplies,” he said.

The police said that more than 300 cases had been registered against people for violating prohibitory orders in the Nilgiris since Thursday, with a total of 217 cases being registered on Thursday and 85 till Friday evening.