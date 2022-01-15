Farmers killed in elephant attack in Erode

A 54-year-old farmer was reportedly killed in a wild elephant attack at Germalam in the early hours of Saturday.

Police identified the deceased as Masaniyan of J.R.S. Puram in Germalam.. At 2 a.m. on Saturday, a wild elephant strayed into his land and he tried to chase it away along with his two sons. Since the elephant entered the forest, the three were returning to their land. But, the elephant returned and attacked Masaniyan. He died on the spot. . Germalam Forest Range in Hasanur Division was informed who recovered the body and sent it to Government Hospital at Sathyamangalam.

Gurunathan (75) of Peekiripalayam in Sathyamangalam died after being attacked by a wild elephant on Thursday night. The incident happened when he was guarding his maize crops at the field located near the forest area. At 11 p.m. on Thursday, the elephant entered his land and attacked him.He raised an alarm and villagers gathered and the elephant left the spot. He was taken to the Government Hospital at Sathyamangalam where doctors declared him as dead.