Farmers in Western region want copra procurement at reasonable rate

August 10, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Against the backdrop of shrinkage of coconut cultivation due to factors such as inadequate rainfall and low procurement price, coconut farmers in the Western region have joined their counterparts across the State in reaching out to the Chairman, Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, New Delhi, for fixation of reasonable rate for copra.

A research analysis undertaken during 2021 states that the area of cultivation is a little over 80,000 hectares in Coimbatore district and over 58,000 hectares in Tiruppur district. The extent of coconut area is highest in the blocks of Anamalai, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi North, Pollachi South, Gudimangalam, and Udumalpet in the two districts.

Seeking a minimum support price of ₹150 a kg, representatives of farmer associations have said the current price of ₹108.60 was quite less considering the cost incurred towards manure, fertilizer, pesticides, harvest charges and labour charges.

In a joint representation, representatives of farmer associations, under the aegis of Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association sought supply of coconut oil under public distribution system, alongside inclusion of coconut oil in the list of edible oil, and imposing ban on import of palm oil from other countries.

Private traders are exploiting coconut farmers by purchasing copra at a very low cost of ₹70 a kg and dehusked coconut at the rate of ₹7 to ₹8 a piece.

The petition sought supply of coconut oil to the ration cardholders, nutritious meal centres, and government student hostels under subsidy scheme, considering its health benefits when compared to palm oil. In doing so, foreign exchange could also be saved.

Since coconut is not a seasonal crop, a system of procurement all through the year must be introduced to safeguard coconut farmers from exploitation by private traders.