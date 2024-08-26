Farmers in Western region urge T.N. to bring Kerala on board for fructification of Anamalayar, Nirar-Nallar projects

Farmers in the Western region have urged the State government to take prompt steps for fructification of Anamalayar and Nirar-Nallar projects for diverting water from the West-flowing rivers into Thirumoorthy Dam, against the backdrop of what they perceive to be “absence of reciprocation” on the part of the Kerala Government.

The Tamil Nadu Government had already formed a committee headed by an Additional Chief Secretary, and a technical sub-committee consisting of top-officials of Water Resources, Electricity and Forest departments was also formed for taking forward the project that will pave the way for diversion of up to 2.5 tmc water into the Thirumoorthy Dam.

The technical sub-committee has to be formed by Kerala for the project to move forward, according to official sources.

The inter-State talks will have to be held at the levels of the technical sub-committees, secretaries and the Ministers, only after which the plan for the project could be formulated, sources said.

Through the existing contour tunnel running to a length of about 50 km that brings water from the dams on the mountains on Kerala and Tamil Nadu sides to the Thirumoorthy Dam, the inflow capacity is less than 1000 cusecs due to which it takes over 20 days for the dam to get filled.

With the new project in place, whereby the new contour tunnels could bring water through a much shorter distance, skirting the circuitous route, the inflow could be doubled.

As per the 1958 PAP (Parambikulam Aliyar Project) agreement, the construction of Idamalayar Dam has to be completed before initiation of the Anamalayar and Nirar-Nallar project.s

According to farmers, a technical hitch remains since Kerala has left a small portion of the Idamalayar Dam project incomplete with a “deliberate intent” for three decades. The initiation of the work on Anamalayar and Nirar-Nallar projects on the Tamil Nadu side is contingent on Kerala obtaining the completion certificate.

“All the major parties promised implementation of the Anamalayar-Nallar project prior to the Lok Sabha election. The farmers expect the State government to take the initiative and engage Kerala in right earnest for fructification of the project,” PAP Vellakoil Branch Water Conservation Association (Kangayam-Vellakoil) president P. Velusamy said.

Farmers reasoned out during the recent grievances redress meeting at the Collectorate that it was now the right time for the State government to make its move.

Tamil Nadu Government is awaiting a response in this regard from the Kerala Government. The State government is looking forward to incorporating the works pertaining to Anamalayar and Nirar-Nallar projects in the ambit of ‘Modernisation of PAP and Micro irrigation Model’ for which ₹4,000 crore has been planned to be spent, according to official sources.