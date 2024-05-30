Farmers in Tiruppur urge TNPCB to prevent industries from releasing untreated effluents into the Noyyal during monsoon months

Citing studies by researchers on release of untreated effluents into Noyyal river by textile industries during monsoon months, farmer organisations in Tiruppur have urged the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to step up monitoring of the discharges by the several hundreds of the production units.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studies have stated that the dyeing units release pollutants such as metals, salts, and dyes into wastewater, and a considerable portion of salts ending up in effluents. This discharge of untreated wastewater contributes to water pollution, predominantly through the introduction of organic pollutants like colorants and heavy metal ions, impeding cultivation in several hundreds of agricultural land.

The TNPCB must thoroughly monitor underground pumping of industrial waste via borewells, the mixing of domestic waste into water bodies, the discharge of industrial waste into farmland, a functionary of a farmers’ association said, citing a study by Coimbatore-based researchers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The study states that the Orathuppalayam Dam gets enormous quantity of effluents during rainy season, polluting the watercourse in Tiruppur and Karur districts.

The industries, as per TNPCB norms, are required to comply with the zero liquid discharge specifications. Tiruppur’s textile industries use bleaching liquids, soda ash, hydroxide, vitriol, acid, metal peroxide, and numerous dyes and chemicals

Coconut cultivation has fallen drastically along the Noyyal river course due the high saline-sodium nature of waste that hardens irrigation water, said Singaravel, an environment activist.

When contacted, a senior official of TNPCB in Tiruppur claimed that there was no change in the properties of the water flowing through Noyyal river in Coimbatore and Tiruppur. The PH level (quantitative measure of acidity and basicity) of industrial wastewater was being constantly monitored and it was between 6 and 7 in the industrial units, the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.