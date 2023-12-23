Farmers in Tiruppur to keep a close watch on implementation of online Mineral Management System

December 23, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Farmer welfare organisations in Tiruppur district which have been alleging excessive mining beyond permitted limits by lessees are said to be keeping a close watch on the implementation of the Mineral Management System and issual of e-permits.

A communication issued by the Commissionerate of Geology and Mining, Government of Tamil Nadu, directed Deputy Directors of the Mines Department in all districts to register the lessees in MIMS portal.

A demonstration on the registration process was conducted on Friday by the Commissionerate through video-conferencing, for viewing by the lessees. The Deputy Directors were instructed to verify the Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the lessees and upload the details a day earlier.

The Geology and Mines Department had, last month, given an undertaking to the National Green Tribunal, Southern Zone, for implementing technology-based monitoring of mining activities, following a representation made by the Tiruppur-based Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Association.

The earlier practice of the department was to issue blank permits in bulk and transit passes, which, the farmers complained, was manipulated by the lessees for illegal transportation of quarried materials.

The Commissionerate had given an assurance to the NGT that it was working to implement Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS), Mineral Management System (MMS), e-permit, vehicle tracking system, and drone survey.

The online Mineral Management System envisages scrutiny right from the stage of application to the grant of lease, in consonance with the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959.

The introduction of e-permit system warrants installation of weigh bridge at quarry sites, to prevent illegal transportation of minerals and assess the quantity of minerals quarried and transported from the lease premises.