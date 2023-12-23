GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers in Tiruppur to keep a close watch on implementation of online Mineral Management System

December 23, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Farming community in Tiruppur expects the Mines Department to implement the system of e-permits effectively.

Farming community in Tiruppur expects the Mines Department to implement the system of e-permits effectively. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Farmer welfare organisations in Tiruppur district which have been alleging excessive mining beyond permitted limits by lessees are said to be keeping a close watch on the implementation of the Mineral Management System and issual of e-permits.

A communication issued by the Commissionerate of Geology and Mining, Government of Tamil Nadu, directed Deputy Directors of the Mines Department in all districts to register the lessees in MIMS portal.

A demonstration on the registration process was conducted on Friday by the Commissionerate through video-conferencing, for viewing by the lessees. The Deputy Directors were instructed to verify the Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the lessees and upload the details a day earlier.

The Geology and Mines Department had, last month, given an undertaking to the National Green Tribunal, Southern Zone, for implementing technology-based monitoring of mining activities, following a representation made by the Tiruppur-based Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Association.

The earlier practice of the department was to issue blank permits in bulk and transit passes, which, the farmers complained, was manipulated by the lessees for illegal transportation of quarried materials.

The Commissionerate had given an assurance to the NGT that it was working to implement Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS), Mineral Management System (MMS), e-permit, vehicle tracking system, and drone survey.

The online Mineral Management System envisages scrutiny right from the stage of application to the grant of lease, in consonance with the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959.

The introduction of e-permit system warrants installation of weigh bridge at quarry sites, to prevent illegal transportation of minerals and assess the quantity of minerals quarried and transported from the lease premises.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.