ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers in Tiruppur resist move by HR and CE Department to “take back” Inam land

August 18, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers in Tiruppur have expressed their resolve to carry forward their protests against the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department’s move to declare Inam land as temple property, based on the documents to be provided by the department.

On Thursday, the farmers assembled in large numbers in front of the Tiruppur Kumaran Memorial near the railway station, assailing the department’s move to take back the land given to them under the Tamil Nadu Minor Inams (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) Act, 1963. Three farmers had their heads tonsured during the demonstration.

The Joint Commissioner of HR and CE Department had thereafter expressed readiness to provide documents including government orders and circulars related to the issue.

The farmers have emphasised that they would continue to question the rationale behind the department’s intention to claim their patta land.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US