Farmers in Tiruppur resist move by HR and CE Department to “take back” Inam land

August 18, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Farmers in Tiruppur have expressed their resolve to carry forward their protests against the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department’s move to declare Inam land as temple property, based on the documents to be provided by the department.

On Thursday, the farmers assembled in large numbers in front of the Tiruppur Kumaran Memorial near the railway station, assailing the department’s move to take back the land given to them under the Tamil Nadu Minor Inams (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) Act, 1963. Three farmers had their heads tonsured during the demonstration.

The Joint Commissioner of HR and CE Department had thereafter expressed readiness to provide documents including government orders and circulars related to the issue.

The farmers have emphasised that they would continue to question the rationale behind the department’s intention to claim their patta land.