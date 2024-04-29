Farmers in Tiruppur petition district administration for sustained three-phase power supply to agricultural pumpsets

April 29, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Farmers of Avinashi, Kanur, Karuvalur and Sevur areas submitted a petition to the Tiruppur district administration on Monday demanding streamlining of three-phase power supply for agricultural pump sets.

The farmers complained that banana, coconut, sugarcane, vegetables and tapioca crops were withering due to inadequate water supply over absence of sustained three-phase power supply.

The farmers, who had taken hefty loans from the banks need to be supported with rectified power supply for sustenance of their livelihood, Easan Murugasamy, coordinator of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Association, said on behalf of the affected farmers.

Supply of three-phase power supply for just two hours during night time was not sufficient to save the crops, he said.

District Collector T. Christuraj, after receiving their petition, spoke to senior officials of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) and promised corrective action.

According to Tangedco sources, the issue of agricultural feeder receiving three-phase power for only a few hours a day was prevalent across the State during peak summer.

The situation will improve once the windy season begins shortly, an official said.

To guarantee uninterrupted three-phase power supply to farmers, the Tangedco has already initiated agriculture feeder segregation works at 1,685 feeders, following a directive issued by the Tamil Nadu Energy Regulatory Commission to comply with a Government Order issued in 2021 that mandated three-phase power for agricultural services.

The Tangedco was instructed to study the segregation of feeders for agricultural connections carried out in Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab, for better management of load-shedding, it is learnt..

The work on segregating agricultural power lines across State was being carried out under the Central Government’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. According to officials, the segregated agricultural feeders are to be energised with solar power, for which solar plants are to be established at the distribution level.