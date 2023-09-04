HamberMenu
Farmers in Tiruppur look for relaxation of Tamil Nadu Neera Rules for betterment of revenue from value addition

September 04, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers in Tiruppur district, who have been expressing concern over the low procurement price of copra, have emphasised on the need for relaxation of Tamil Nadu Neera Rules so that they will be in a position to sustain the crop.

According to the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association, the farmers are not able to get even ₹7 per coconut, and have blamed private companies for influencing the farmgate price.

Copra is procured for far lesser costs by private companies when compared to the government, a functionary of the association said.

Citing the government’s emphasis on manufacturing value-added products from agricultural produce, the farmers say that while a small section has begun to see the benefit in virgin oil manufacture, the easing of norms for Neera production and distribution will ensure sustained returns in the long run.

According to officials, while some relaxations have been taken up for consideration, there is no certainty that it will be announced anytime soon.

Farmer producer companies had to be formed for the purpose and, more importantly, cold storages had to be established with large capacities in view of the crop being grown in the entire Western region, the sources said.

On its part, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has the technology to enhance the shelf life of Neera. The technology was developed at the Centre for Post Harvest Technology, Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute, TNAU, Coimbatore, using anti-fermenting solution and thermal preservation techniques.

