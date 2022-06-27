Farmers in Tiruppur demand infrastructure facilities in Uzhavar Sandhai

TIRUPPUR A delegation of farmers from Tiruppur South Uzhavar Sandhai submitted a petition to Collector S. Vineeth demanding improvement of basic infrastructure in the daily market, during the grievance redress meeting in the Collectorate, on Monday.

L. Boopathy Raj, a farmer who is running a wholesale grocery shop in Uzhavar Sandhai at Tiruppur South, said that there are a lot of unregulated grocery shops emerging in front of the market. He also alleged that because of the proliferation of unregulated shops, business in Uzhavar Sandhai is getting disturbed.

Farmers also alleged that there are no proper infrastructure facilities in the market. Raj said, “the lights inside the market were not working for the past three months. Because of this lack of infrastructure, nearly 110 shops within Uzhavar Sandhai are struggling.” Even after repeated complaints no steps have been taken, the farmers alleged.

They also threatened to stage a protest on Tiruppur - Palladam road on Wednesday, if no action is taken. Mr. Vineeth promised them a speedy solution.

Mr. Vineeth also received 702 petitions including old age pension, road facilities, patta land and directed the officials to redress the grievances. Deputy Collectors and other government officials were present.