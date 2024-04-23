Farmers in Tiruppur allege scam in cowshed scheme, “felicitate” officials of Pongalur Panchayat Union in novel protest

April 23, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

In a novel protest assailing alleged irregularity in construction of cattle shed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scheme, farmers held a “felicitation ceremony” for officials in front of the Pongalur Panchayat Union Office, on Monday.

To the accompaniment of beating of drums and holding garlands with the purported intent of “honouring” the officials, members of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association assembled to “felicitate” panchayat union officials who allegedly indulged in “corruption” for setting up cow sheds.

Since the farmers were stopped from entering the office, they conducted their activities outside the gate of the office. State President of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Association, R. Shanmugasundaram who presided over the event said such protests would be conducted on a larger sale if the corruption continued.

The protest by farmers at Pongalur Panchayat Union was carried out in view of the alleged “deception” caused to 10 beneficiary farmers, five each in Kattur Puthur and Perunthozhuvu villages.

At Kattur Pudur, construction of a cowshed envisaged expenditure of ₹ 1.38 lakh and at Perunthozhuvu it was ₹ 1.65 lakh, it is learnt.

According to the farmers, the officials in the Pongalur Panchayat Union utilised only one-third portion of the funds and siphoned off the rest, by resorting to utilisation of discarded steel and hollow blocks.

Seeking formation of a Committee by the Central Government for a full-fledged inquiry into the alleged corruption, the farmers also called for replacement of the already constructed cowsheds with ones constructed with quality materials.

The Central Government must consider transferring the amounts under the schemes directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries such that the intended purpose is served, the farmers emphasised.