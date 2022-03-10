Farmers in the Nilgiris stage protest demanding fertilizer

A group of farmers from across the district staged a protest in front of the Nilgiris Co-operative Marketing Society (NCMS) Limited on Thursday, demanding the release of fertilizer.

The farmers said they had procured agriculture loans from co-operative banks in the district. While 80 per cent of the loan was disbursed directly to the farmers, 20 per cent could be collected as fertilizer for their crops from the NCMS. However, the NCMS had failed to distribute fertilizer to eligible farmers citing issues with supply for the last few weeks.

A group of around 20 farmers gathered in front of the NCMS premises on Thursday demanding the release of fertilizer, as they needed the supply to sow their crops for the season.

NCMS officials held discussions with the farmers and assured them that they would begin distributing fertilizer to the farmers in the coming days, following which they dispersed.