Farmers in tail-end of PAP canal worry about rainwater wastage

Farmers in the tail-end of Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) Canal at Vellakovil-Kangayam belt have expressed apprehensions that rainwater accruing from the South West monsoon was going waste due to delay in completion of repair works along the contour canal between Sarkarpathy Hydro Power Plant and Tirumurthy Dam.

Demanding that the Water Resources Department immediately halt the works and let water into the contour canal to the Tirumurthy Dam, which feeds the 124-km PAP canal, the farmers have planned a demonstration in Pollachi later this week.

The farmers had, on Sunday, visited Thoonkadavu, Peruvaripallam and other catchment areas of Thirumurthy Dam, and surmised that water going waste must be harnessed and used for mitigating the drought-like conditions prevailing in the tail-end area due to what they termed as “artificial scarcity” of water. They demanded release of water for second zone cultivation on August 1.

A senior official of WRD said the repair works of the contour canal was progressing on a fast pace, and that water was usually released for irrigation into the PAP canal only during the last week of August. Last year, water was released during the first week of September due to inadequate rainfall.

According to the official, the Parambikulam Dam which has a capacity to hold 17 tmc water is only 60 per cent full so far. The surplus water from Parambikulam water is what is utilised for hydel power generation at Sarkarpathy Hence, there is no water wastage as claimed by farmers, the official said.

Also, water has to be released continuously for eight months till the end of April the following year. Hence, all repair works have to be completed within the four months of window time.

Since June-July is the time when there is continuous rainfall in the Western ghats, the work could be carried out only in gaps when there is no rain.

Nevertheless, the repair work has been completed to the extent of 90 per cent. The entire work will be completed in another 10 to 15 days, the official said.