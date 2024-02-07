Farmers in tail-end of PAP canal system in Tiruppur resolve to step up struggle against water theft

February 07, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Heaving a sigh of relief in the wake of the Madras High Court recently quashing at admission stage all the five cases registered in Kangayam against farmers who had staged a series of protests demanding their share of water for irrigation, the PAP (Parambikulam Aliyar Project) Vellakovil Branch Canal (Kangeyam-Vellakovil) Water Conservation Association has resolved to take forward its struggle to prevent water pilferage en route the canal.

The High Court had stated that the 20 protesting farmers had been charge-sheeted in the five cases under irrelevant sections, after the two-week hunger protest staged last September.

“The cases registered under stringent Sections did not deter us. Following the quashing of the cases, it is now clear that police will henceforth handle farmers protesting justifiably for their rights with more responsibility,” P. Velusamy, president of PAP Vellakovil Branch Canal (Kangeyam-Vellakovil) Water Conservation Association, said.

The association is of the view that the need for farmers in the tail-end areas to hold protests would have been obviated had the police and the Water Resources departments shown seriousness in preventing water theft along the main canal. The association estimates water loss due to pilferage to the extent of 40 %.

In a major relief to these farmers, the High Court had, observed that water drawn from open wells situated adjacent to the canal could be used only within 300-metre distance in the ayacut region.

The court had directed the police to register criminal cases if water theft or illegal tapping is noticed, and to blacklist those involved in the crime by debarring them from availing utility of government welfare schemes. Further, the Tangedco was also directed to withdraw power connection to those involved in water theft.

According to officials, the initiative being taken by the Water Resources Department at a huge expenditure for concrete-lining of the main canal running to 125 km and sub-canals to a cumulative length of over 1,000 km with automated monitoring devices will provide an ultimate solution for preventing water pilferage. The Detailed Project Report for the ₹1,400 crore work is currently being carried out by Bengaluru-based SECON Private Limited.