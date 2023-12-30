Farmers in tail-end of PAP canal hail High Court directive for action on illegal drawal of water

December 30, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST

TIRUPPUR Farmers in the tail-end of Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) canal in the Kangeyam-Vellakovil belt who have been complaining of water theft by private individuals, along the main canal in Coimbatore district, have expressed relief following the recent observation by the Madras High Court, with regard to a case on usage of water drawn from open wells situated adjacent to the canal that the water could be utilised only within the ayacut region within 300 metres.

“We have been complaining that the water loss in the tail-end areas was to the extent of 40% due to water theft,” P. Velusamy, president of Vellakoil Branch Water Conservation Association (Kangeyam-Vellakoil), said

The High Court directed the authorities concerned to review the permission granted for extraction of water by private individuals and reassess the prevailing situation and accordingly regulate the same in tune with the government policy in force. As per the GO issued in 1967, the protected distance (within 50 metres) prescribed in G.O.Ms.No.2261 would be only with regard to sinking of new open wells and deepening of existing open wells and other than that, usage of water from the well already in existence is nowhere barred during the irrigation time.

Ayacutadars, who are in possession of lands as also open wells, which were sunk, prior to the formation of PAP canal could very well use the open wells for the purpose of drawal of water through motors of the horsepower prescribed (5 hp and 10 hp) for irrigating their lands during off-season (when there is no water flow in the canal) and there could be no bar on the usage of the open wells already in existence prior to the formation of PAP canal.

The court further directed intensification of operations of tracing out illegal tapping of water with the assistance of the police department and register criminal case, if theft of water is identified or any mischief has been committed and also blacklist the persons, against whom criminal cases are registered from availing the government welfare schemes. Further, the authorities were also directed to communicate the factum of criminal complaint registered against the erred persons to the TANGEDCO authorities for effecting disconnection of electricity services.

“Water from the PAP canal is earmarked only for agricultural purposes and not for any other purpose. Therefore, water form PAP canal cannot be used for industrial and commercial purposes and any supply of water from the canal for industrial or commercial purposes has to be stopped forthwith,” the order states.

Also, no borewell is permitted to be dug or permitted to be operated on either side of the PAP canal within the protected distance and also throughout the ayacut region and if any such borewell is in operation, the PAP authorities have to take necessary action to immediately seal the borewell and stop it from being used to draw water, it states.