Farmers in tail-end areas of PAP canal complain of ‘neglect’ by administrative machinery 

November 25, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) Vellakovil Branch Canal (Kangeyam-Vellakovil) Water Conservation Association has expressed dismay over what it perceives as the ‘neglect’ of the region by the Tiruppur district administration and the Water Resources Department. It has also condemned the “high-handedness” of the Police Department by way of registering cases against farmers holding protests under grave sections.

Speaking on behalf of the association, State general secretary of Tamil Maanila Congress Vidiyal Sekar, in his capacity as one among the hundreds of affected farmers in the region, questioned the act of the police in “implicating farmers in a case of destroying public property” when all they did was holding a protest seeking their due share of water for irrigation.

In a representation made to District Collector T. Christuraj earlier this week, the farmers’ association lamented that the cultivators were losing their livelihood due to denial of their due share of water as per PAP Act 20/ 1993.

Drawing the attention of the district administration to the directive issued by the Madras High Court on July 13, 2023, to the Water Resources Department for addressing the justifiable demand of the affected farmers, the association deplored the “delaying tactics” of the officials with “evasive replies”.

Not complying with the High Court directive for proportionate sharing of water as entitlement was tantamount to causing injustice, the association complained in the letter, questioning the “silence” of the district administration and the Water Resources Department to shortages in supply to tail-end areas caused by water theft along the canal.