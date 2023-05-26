Farmers in Salem urge district administration to take steps to protect crops from animals

May 26, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Salem

Farmers in the district have alleged that animals were damaging the crops and urged the district administration to take measures to protect the crops.

The issue was raised during the farmers’ grievances redress meeting presided over by Collector S. Karmegam here on Friday.

Velmurugan, a farmer from Murungaipatti, said monkeys were damaging the banana crop in the Siddar Kovil locality. The district administration should shift the monkeys from the area, he said.

Annamalai from Yercaud said that gaur and monkeys were damaging coffee and pepper crops in the hill station. He urged the district administration to provide compensation for the damaged crops. Further, banks were hesitating to provide loans to the farmers, and the Collector should intervene, he added.

Vettrimani from Pethanaickenpalayam said that more than 500 peacocks in the coconut and arecanut farms were damaging the crops.

Among the other grievances, Krishnamoorthy, a farmer from Selathampatti, asked the district administration to desilt the Selathampatti lake and prevent water from entering Sivathapuram locality from the lake.

Muthukumaresan from Koolamedu demanded roads at Paithur, connecting Paithur with Pachamalai and Kolli Hills.

A pharmacy run by the Veterinary Department at Paithur is far away from Koolamedu. So, a mobile pharmacy should be provided, he said.

The Collector said that the district has got one mobile vehicle from the Veterinary Department, and it will provide medicines for the cattle in the villages.

Mr. Vettrimani said the government has instructed that land surveys should be completed in 30 days from the date of application, but there were delays.

District Revenue Officer Menaha said that farmers have submitted over 10,000 applications a month for land surveys. There were only 29 government surveyors and 49 licensed surveyors. These surveyors are able to complete around 8,000 to 9,000 applications a month. So, the applications submitted three months ago were pending and the situation is the same across the State, she said.

The Collector instructed the Fisheries Department officials to explain fish rearing to farmers at the meeting.

Assistant Director Yuvaraj explained about fish rearing, the varieties available with the department, and the profit that the farmers will get. He asked the farmers to buy fish between June and September for rearing. There are 115 registered farmers with the department in the district who buy fish regularly, he said.