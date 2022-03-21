Farmers in Salem stage protest against Centre

Farmers protested in front of the Salem Collectorate on Monday condemning the Centre on various issues, including lack of measures to withdraw cases against farmers who protested in Delhi.

Members of Samyukta Kisan Morcha protested here and raised slogans condemning the Union government. The protesters charged the Centre had failed to fulfill the promises given to farmers while withdrawing the protests in Delhi and it was cheating farmers. They said that the Union government failed to ensure justice in Lakhimpur Keri violence case in which eight people, including farmers, were killed.

The protesters charged that the Union government has not withdrawn cases registered against farmers who protested in Delhi for withdrawal of farm laws till date. They also charged that the Centre has failed to fulfill other promises given to farmers while withdrawing the protests..