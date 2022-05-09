Farmers in Salem demand resolution against green corridor in Assembly

Farmers staging a protest in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

May 09, 2022 18:05 IST

Farmers and villagers from areas that would be affected by the proposed green corridor project staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Monday urging the State government to pass a resolution against the project in the Assembly.

Farmers from Kuppanur, Pullavari and various other areas said the DMK should fulfil the promise it made during the Assembly elections against the project. The protesters said the recent reports about the project had caused concern among them and the State government should prevent laying of the new stretch between Chennai-Salem at any cost.

Narayanan, a farmer from Kuppanur, said they had full faith in the DMK government as during the Assembly elections, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin promised that a resolution against the project would be passed in the Assembly as soon as they assumed office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The protesters said they were not against the a development project and the governments should consider expanding existing roads instead of laying an entirely new road.