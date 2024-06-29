Farmers in Pollachi demand desilting of check dams and renovation works faster

The farmers in Pollachi revenue division have urged the authorities to permit desilting of check dams in the division and speeding up of renovation works of the check dams before the rainy season begins.

Farmers grievance meeting was held at the Pollachi Sub-Collector’s office and was chaired by the Sub-Collector Catherene Saranya. Farmers urged the WRO authorities to permit de silting of the check dams as it would help the farming community by way of alluvial soil and desilted check dams would augment water holding capacity and the ground water recharge aquifers will also benefit.

They urged the authorities to carry out the works on a faster pace. They said that under the Aliyar old ayacut five check dams are being taken up for renovation and complained that the works were going on at a snail’s pace. The farmers also complained the staff shortage in the Horticulture department was delaying information and help to the farming community. They also wanted the authorities to look into the coir pith treatment at farm lands in Kamabalapatti village and sale of real estate plots in Angalakurichi village, where the sewage water from the houses are let into the Parambikulam Aliyar Project canals.

