Farmers in Namakkal demand check dam across Cauvery

Farmers protested near Mohanur on Thursday demanding that the State government construct a check dam across Cauvery river here.

Members of Vivasaya Munnetra Kazhagam gathered along the banks of the Cauvery at Asaladeepeshwarar Temple and raised slogans demanding that the government construct a check dam across the river for the benefit of farmers in the region.

The farmers demanded that a check dam must be constructed between Mohanur in Namakkal district and Nerur in Karur district at a cost of ₹700 crore to store water and prevent water being drained as surplus into the ocean.

The protesters urged the government to initiate immediate steps in this regard. Over 50 persons took part in the protest.