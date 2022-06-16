Farmers in Krishnagiri urged to avail subidy for solar pumps

Farmers are invited to avail subsidy for solar-powered pumpsets under the Agriculture Engineering Department. The scheme envisions subsidy for farmers with irrigation capabilities without power connection.

Under the scheme, a 70% subsidy is envisioned with the State-Centre subsidy ratio of 40:30. The scheme is under implementation since 2021-22.

According to the administration, ₹43.556 core has been allocated for 2000 solar-powered pumpsets under the scheme. For newly-sunk wells, the area should be designated safe firka with compliance with the groundwater regulations.

Those seeking solar-powered pumpsets under the scheme need not apply for power connections with the TANGEDCO, according to the administration. Further, the applicant shall also be given an undertaking of eventually linking the solar-powered pumpsets with precision farming infrastructure.

The applicants are expected to produce a no-objection certificate from the Public Works Department avowing that solar-powered pumpsets are not set up within 200 metres from river or waterbody; or within 50 metres of a canal.

Farmers groups and farmers may contact the Assistant Executive Engineer(Krishnagiri) at 94428 07362; Assistant Executive Engineer (Hosur) - 9443947885; or the District Executive Engineer at 9443221695.