Farmers in Krishnagiri stage demonstration against Union Government

February 26, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

United Farmers Front under the All India Kisan Sabha staged a protest here in solidarity with the farmers’ protests in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. The protests were held in solidarity with the family of Subhkaran Singh, the farmer who was killed during the protests in Haryana border. 

The Left-affiliated farmers’ front staged a demonstration condemning the use of force against farmers by BJP governments in the Union and party-ruled States and raised slogans condemning the Union government’s actions handling of the ongoing protests as high-handed. The protesting farmers have been demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce. 

Over 200 farmers staged the demonstration here.

