Farmers in Krishnagiri protest against Land Consolidation Act

May 17, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangangalin Kootamaippu staged a demonstration here calling for roll back of the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act that was passed in the Assembly session last month.

The Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, proposed to “streamline” the process of consolidation of government lands for large projects, would allow for ‘special projects” to come on land parcels with water bodies and water channels. The Act has come under widespread criticism from environmentalists, farmers and political parties alike.

Farmers affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangalalin Kootamaippu led by the All India Kisan Sabha said the Act would barter away water bodies and channels to big corporates at the cost of ecology, environment and agriculture. The protesters demanded immediate roll back of the Act.

The farmers associations also urged the government to stop the distribution of fortified rice through the public distribution system alleging that the nutritional benefits of fortified rice was never tested or studied before introduction. According to the protesters, without any commissioned study, fortified rice has been introduced in Anganwadis. The farmers alleged that fortified rice was ‘detrimental to public health’.

