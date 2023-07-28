HamberMenu
Farmers in Krishnagiri condemn destruction of crops for project

July 28, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers participating in the grievances meeting in Krishnagiri on Friday.

Farmers participating in the grievances meeting in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The destruction of standing paddy crops for acquisition of land for the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) mines expansion project came in for condemnation from the farmers at the monthly grievances meeting at the Collectorate on Friday.

The meeting witnessed solidarity of farmers with the protests at Neyveli, after the visuals of mowing down of paddy crops evoked widespread protests.

The farmers of Krishnagiri condemned the destruction of farmlands and crops poised for harvest in Cuddalore after the lands were notified for acquisition.

 According to the farmers, the central public sector enterprise should have at least waited for the completion of the harvest for the acquisition.

Speaking at the meeting chaired by Collector K.M. Sarayu, farmers alleged needless stalling by officials on applications for farm implement subsidies. Applications for tractors, power tillers and kisan scheme subsidies are delayed for processing, they said.

Farmers also alleged lack of anti-venom for snake bites at the government hospitals.

The farmers also called for expediting the works on Ennekolputhur canal project across river Thenpennai that entails construction of right and left canals for water harvesting.  They also complained of incidents of crop raids by elephants, wild boars, peafowl, and monkeys and underlined the need for dealing with human-animal negative interaction.

Responding to the complaints, the Collector said, the hospitals will be stocked with anti-venom for snake bites and also called for the cooperation of the farmers in handling negative interaction with wild animals.

