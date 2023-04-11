HamberMenu
Farmers in Krishnagiri called to register with GRAINS portal

April 11, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has called upon farmers to register with the GRAINS (Grower Online Registration of Agriculture Input System) portal to avail of coordinated welfare schemes tailored for farmers.

Farmers may contact the Village Administrative Officers, and the assistant agriculture officers to upload the data on the GRAINS portal.

GRAINS will digitise the collected data from the farmers and enable access to multiple and interlinked welfare benefits tailored for farmers. Data such as bank account information, Aadhaar number, land ownership and cultivation information will be collated and digitised on the portal. This will enable coordination between the departments of revenue, horticulture, agriculture, cooperatives, animal husbandry, seed certification department, registration etc allowing for a single window verification.

The GRAINS portal will function as a single window portal enabling farmers to fulfil eligibility conditions to avail themselves of the welfare schemes.

