Farmers in Kangayam-Vellakoil belt oppose concrete-lining of PAP canal, campaign for micro-irrigation network as alternative

Putting forth their arguments in favour of comprehensive investment for micro-irrigation, farmers in Kangayam-Vellakoil belt have sought information on Detailed Project Report (DPR) for comprehensive rehabilitation of irrigation infrastructures and to provide automated community micro irrigation in Parambikulam-Aliyar sub basin.

The DPR, as per the Government Order(G.O) 180 of Water Resources Department dated July 14, 2022, entailed conduct of a detailed investigation at a cost of ₹7.08 crore for restoration of canals to its designed and original standards, to set right the canal for carrying the designed discharge, to minimise conveyance losses and to increase the canal efficiency.

The Water Resource Department has proposed to rehabilitate the canals with reinforced cement concrete trough sections, precast cement concrete slabs and random rubble masonry, and reconstruction of cross masonry structures to ensure the structural stability. The G.O. on preparation of the DPR also stated that the PAP system was more suitable to implement automated community irrigation for equitable irrigation of water and efficient irrigation water management in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

Following a recent discussion on the DPR with irrigation experts, farmers at the tail-end of PAP basin mulled launch of a campaign titled PAP 2.0 (PAP for Next Generation) in favour of micro-irrigation, purportedly to uphold in right earnest the vision of late Chief Minister Kamaraj to create livelihood for farmers in Kongu region.

Investment on concrete-lining, president of PAP Vellakovil Branch Canal (Kangayam-Vellakoil) Water Conservation Association, said, would not serve the intended purpose, citing the diminished flow of water in the tail-end areas, in upstream locations along the 126 km-long main canal.

Discharge of wastes in the canal en route causes a rise in PH level by the time it reaches the tailend.

The WRD should, instead, study the effective micro-irrigation systems in water-deficit countries like Israel and implement the same for PAP basin.

Similar to the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme, the PAP, if implemented with laying of pipelines, would ensure that water could not be brought to the tail-end without any distortion of purity all through the year.

The farmers in the tail-end are now in the process of eliciting opinions of their counterparts.

“We will take legal recourse to express the plight of tail-end farmers and highlight the advantages of comprehensive micro-irrigation paraphernalia over concrete-lining of the canal,” Mr. Velusamy said.