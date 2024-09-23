GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers in Kangayam and surroundings in Tiruppur pushed to trigger point over killing of livestock by wandering dogs

Published - September 23, 2024 08:48 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Agitated over frequent deaths of livestock caused by packs of wandering dogs, farmers in Kangayam-Vellakoil lament they have been pushed to a trigger point of staging protests after each such incident.

In a spate of such occurrences in recent months, the farmers have lost more than 100 heads of livestock.

The affected farmers who had to face losses to the tune of several lakhs of rupees due to the deaths of their livestock have been urging the district administration to come out with short and long-term strategies to control the menace of wandering dogs in right earnest, reasoning out that they face limitations in taking preventive measures by themselves.

Last month, the police registered a case against about 20 villagers of Kovilmettupudur near Moolanur for allegedly killing a wandering dog and another dog raised as a pet.

A video of the killing of the dog went viral and a Tiruppur-based NGO took up the issue with the Moolanur Police.

The Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, stipulate sterilisation and vaccination, and also states that local bodies will be responsible in case of street dog-human conflict.

However, what the farmers look for is compensation for the livestock killed by the dogs. The stand of the Animal Husbandry Department has been that there is no scope for compensation for death of livestock caused by domestic predators.

The farmers have cited the instance of Kerala Government deciding last year to invoke Section 133 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) that empowers district magistrates to issue orders to “destroy, confine or dispose of dangerous animals”.

It is against this backdrop that the farmers have urged the State Government to come out with an order that would permit culling of street dogs, P. Velusamy, president, PAP Vellakoil Branch Water Conservation Association (Kangayam-Vellakoil) said.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, S. Muthukannan, district unit secretary of CPI (M) urged the State Government to provide compensation to the affected farmers, and to put in place effective intervention measures.

The authorities, despite repeated representations by farmers, have not addressed the issue, leaving them in distress. The local bodies are also looking the other way, Mr. Muthukannan complained.

