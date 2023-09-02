HamberMenu
Farmers in Erode’s Talavadi want new rules on electric fences to be withdrawn

The farmers claimed that these rules would add to their existing problems of poor rainfall and a drop in productivity; they said no untoward incidents had been caused by their solar-powered fences so far

September 02, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers in Talavadi staged a demonstration opposing the new rules on electric fences, on Saturday, September 2, 2023

Farmers in Talavadi staged a demonstration opposing the new rules on electric fences, on Saturday, September 2, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Stating that the Tamil Nadu Power Fences (Registration and Regulation) Rules 2023 would affect farmers directly, members of the Talavadi Farmers’ Association in Erode district have urged the State government to withdraw the notification. They staged a demonstration at the Talavadi bus stand on Saturday, to garner support for their demand. 

The rules were brought in this July, to protect wildlife from getting electrocuted by high-voltage electric fences and also to prevent damage to agricultural produce by wildlife in forests adjoining farms. 

Led by the association’s president S. Kannaiyan, the farmers said the rules mandate that they obtain permission to erect power fences, including solar ones, for areas located within five km from notified reserve forest areas. Also, if the farmer has already installed a power fence, he/she should register it with the Forest Department and obtain a certificate from the District Forest Officer.

Farmers said most of their farmlands are located in Talavadi Hills, under the forest ranges of Hasanur, Talavadi, Jerahalli and Talamalai. “No untoward incidents have been reported due to the existing fences in the hill area. The rules were notified without seeking an opinion from farmers or farmers’ associations, which is anti-democratic,” they claimed. 

The farmers said they were already reeling under the effects of poor rainfall, a drop in groundwater levels, attacks of pesticides on crops, and a drop in productivity. They said they had lost a major portion of their income due these, and other factors, and the rules on electric fences were adding to their woes. Solar-powered fences were installed instead of digging trenches, to prevent wild animals from leaving the forest and entering their farmlands. These rules would only cause hardship to farmers, they said and wanted the government to withdraw the notification. 

The farmers said they would not register with the Forest Department with regard to existing fences or seek permission to erect new fences. 

