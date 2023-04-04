Farmers in Erode’s Talavadi concerned over delay in capturing wild elephant Karuppan

April 04, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - ERODE

With the Forest Department yet to capture a wild elephant, nicknamed Karuppan, in Talavadi Hills of Erode district, farmers, whose crops continue to be raided by the elephant, have expressed concern over the delay. The farmers have now said they want effective steps to be taken to complete the operation at the earliest.

‘Operation Black’ to capture Karuppan, fix a radio collar on it and translocate it, was initially carried out from January 12 to 19 and halted temporarily. The operation resumed on March 22 with a retired veterinarian assisting the team. Though the animal was darted twice, it was not fully sedated, and it entered into the forest area in the Talavadi Range.

Farmers said that there is no transparency in the operation and blamed officials for keeping them in the dark. “Forest Department officials said that medicines (used in the tranquilization) were changed, and a retired veterinarian was roped in for the operation. But in the two weeks since the operation was resumed, we don’t know what is happening,” said a farmer, Senthil of Joraikadu.

Farmers said that troublesome elephants were captured successfully in Kerala and Karnataka recently and wanted the Department to seek guidance from their counterparts over there. “We fear for our lives and the extensive damage caused to our crops continues,” said a farmer at Tamilpuram where the elephant was seen on Tuesday morning. “It is in the interest of the elephant and the people that the elephant be captured safely at the earliest,” said the farmers.

Explaining the challenges the Department was facing in capturing the elephant, K. Rajkumar, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, Satyamangalam Tiger Reserve, told The Hindu that many water bodies were present in the forest areas where the elephant was tracked. Also, an elephant proof trench was present. “After being darted, the elephant usually keeps moving for 25 to 30 minutes and the presence of water bodies and a trench in the area makes it dangerous,” he said and added that they were focusing on tranquillising the elephant at a terrain that was safe for the animal. He also added that due to an emergency situation in Dharmapuri and Mudumalai, veterinarians have had to go there, and so, the operation in Talavadi could not be carried out over the past two weeks.