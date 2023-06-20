Farmers in Erode want LBP canal modernisation works to be carried out without disruption

June 20, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

Claiming that extension, renovation and modernisation of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal project at ₹ 709.60 crore were disrupted by violent mobs at many places, farmers supporting the project urged the State government to carry out works without disruption so that water is released in the canal for irrigation on August 15.

Members of the Keel Bhavani Ayacut Nila Urimaiyalargal Sangam and Keel Bhavani Murai Neer Pasana Vivasayigal Kootamaippu in their letter to Chief Minister, through the Collector, on Monday, said that based on the Madras High Court’s order, work resumed on May 1. But, mobs continue to disrupt the works at many places in the district and complaints were lodged to the police and the revenue department. “Due to political interference, no action has been taken so far,” the letter claimed. The letter said that due to disruptions, works were halted and could not be resumed. “If the same situation continues, water could not be released as scheduled on August 15,” the letter said.

The letter wanted police protection to be given at work sites and besides continuation of works and action against the mob that disrupt works. Farmers submitted the letter to Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, who assured to forward it to the government.

