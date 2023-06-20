HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers in Erode want LBP canal modernisation works to be carried out without disruption

June 20, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers want modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project canal works to be carried out without disruption and came to the Collectorate to submit a petition in Erode on Tuesday.

Farmers want modernisation of Lower Bhavani Project canal works to be carried out without disruption and came to the Collectorate to submit a petition in Erode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

 Claiming that extension, renovation and modernisation of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal project at ₹ 709.60 crore were disrupted by violent mobs at many places, farmers supporting the project urged the State government to carry out works without disruption so that water is released in the canal for irrigation on August 15. 

Members of the Keel Bhavani Ayacut Nila Urimaiyalargal Sangam and Keel Bhavani Murai Neer Pasana Vivasayigal Kootamaippu in their letter to Chief Minister, through the Collector, on Monday, said that based on the Madras High Court’s order, work resumed on May 1. But, mobs continue to disrupt the works at many places in the district and complaints were lodged to the police and the revenue department. “Due to political interference, no action has been taken so far,” the letter claimed. The letter said that due to disruptions, works were halted and could not be resumed. “If the same situation continues, water could not be released as scheduled on August 15,” the letter said. 

The letter wanted police protection to be given at work sites and besides continuation of works and action against the mob that disrupt works. Farmers submitted the letter to Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, who assured to forward it to the government. 

 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.