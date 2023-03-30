ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers in Erode urged to pay insurance premium for sugarcane

March 30, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has asked the farmers in the district to insure sugarcane crop under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme) by Friday, so that they can get relief for crop loss due to natural calamities, pest attack or disease outbreak in the current rabi season.

Collector H. Krishnanunni, in a press release, said that Agricultural Insurance Company of India Limited is insuring the crops for the current rabi season in the district and added that sugarcane is vastly cultivated in the district. Farmers in the revenue villages under the 30 firkas can join the scheme for which they have to pay an insurance premium of ₹3,020 per acre.

Farmers can approach the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies or nationalised banks for paying the premium. Necessary land documents including ‘chitta’, ‘adangal’, photocopy of front page of bank pass book and Aadhaar card should be submitted for registration, the release added. Further details can be obtained from the block-level agriculture extension centres, the release said.

