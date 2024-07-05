Farmers in Erode urged to insure crops for kharif season

The district administration has asked the farmers to insure crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme) for kharif season 2024 so that they can get relief for crop loss due to natural calamities, pest attack or disease outbreak in the current rabi season.

District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara in a release said crops covered were maize, groundnut, ragi, sesame, banana, tapioca, onion, turmeric, tomato and potato. Farmers who have cultivated these crops can pay the premium under the scheme.

Farmers can register for crop insurance through the primary agricultural cooperative banks, nationalised banks or common service centres by producing photocopy of adangal, cultivation certificate issued by the village administrative officer, first page of bank passbook, Aadhaar card and chitta.

The insurance premium for maize is ₹722 per acre, it is ₹308 for split gram dal, ₹656 for groundnut, ₹322 for ragi, ₹302 for sesame, ₹2,672.05 for banana, ₹1,541.28 for tapioca, ₹2,193.36 for onion, ₹4,562.10 for turmeric, ₹1,502.75 for potato, and ₹1,528.94 for tomato.

The last date for paying premium for onion, potato and tomato is August 31, while for maize, dal, groundnut, ragi, sesame, banana, turmeric and tapioca, it is September 16, the release added.

