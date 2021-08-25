Farmers in Erode urged to insure crops for Kharif season

25 August 2021 21:24 IST

The district administration has asked the farmers in the district to insure crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme) for Kharif season 2021 so that they can get relief for crop loss due to natural calamities, pest attack or disease outbreak in the current rabi season.

District Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that the scheme is implemented in all the districts, except Chennai, from 2016 and for insurance scheme for the current year was being implemented through the Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited. Crops covered were maize, pigeon pea, groundnut, ragi, sesame, banana, tapioca, onion, turmeric, ladies finger, cabbage and potato. Farmers who have cultivated these crops can pay the premium under the scheme.

Farmers can register their crop insurance through the primary agricultural cooperative banks, nationalised banks or common service centres by producing photocopy of adangal, cultivation certificate issued by the village administrative officer, first page of bank pass book, Aadhaar card and chitta.

The insurance premium for maize is ₹ 616 per acre, ₹ 342 for pigeon pea, ₹ 621 for groundnut, ₹ 275.50 for ragi, ₹ 275 for sesame, ₹ 4,272.50 for banana, ₹ 1,849 for tapioca, ₹ 2,104 for onion, ₹ 4,375 for turmeric, ₹ 925 for ladies finger, ₹ 1,100 for cabbage and ₹ 2,342.50 for potato per acre.

The last date for paying premium for maize, pigeon pea, groundnut, ragi, sesame, onion, potato, ladies finger and cabbage is August 31, while for banana, turmeric and tapioca, it is September 15, the release added.