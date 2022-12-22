Farmers in Erode seek elephant proof trench at Kadambur hills

December 22, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - ERODE

With crop raiding by animals continuing to be a major problem, farmers in Kadambur hills have sought an elephant-proof trench to protect their crops.

In a petition submitted to R. Kiruba Shankar, District Forest Officer, Sathyamangalam Division, farmers said Moola Kadambur, Nadur, Kolinji Marathur, Eriyur, Kalkadambur, Boodikadu, Sengadu and Puliponkadu habitations were located near the forest area coming under Kadambur Forest Range. Over 100 farmers in these areas are cultivating maize, tapioca and other crops regularly which is their only source of livelihood.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, wild elephants from the forest area enter the farmlands and cause extensive damage to the crops affecting the farmers. “There is no elephant-proof trench in these areas and the Forest Department is also not showing interest in chasing the elephants back into the forest”, the petition said. They wanted a trench for 2.60 km to be dug and a solar-powered fence erected so that their crops are protected.

K. Ramasamy, president, Erode District Malai Vivasaigal Sangam – Kadambur Malai, submitted the petition and the DFO assured to look into the issue..