Farmers in Erode oppose release of water from Kodiveri anicut for irrigation

May 05, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 The Keel Bhavani Vivasaigal Sangam has said that release of water from Kodiveri anicut into Thadapalli and Arakkankottai canals during summer is against the order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal 2007 and wanted the discharge to be stopped immediately.

A release from association president C. Nallasamy said that as per the final order of the tribunal, water should not be released from February to May for irrigation. But, the Water Resources Department through a Government Order No. 149 dated April 20, 2023, ordered release of water for 120 days from April 21.

The release said that as per the order, water should be released from the anicut only for samba cultivation. The water allotted for the first crop is 4.48 tmc and release of additional water is in violation of the order, the release said.

The association asked the State government to ensure that water is not released from the Kodiveri anicut system into the two canals during summer.

