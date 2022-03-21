Farmers in Erode encouraged to take up stingless beekeeping

With honey produced by stingless bees said to have high nutritional and therapeutic value, farmers in the district were encouraged to take up beekeeping for a sustainable income.

The ICAR - Krishi Vigyan Kendra, MYRADA, Erode District, ICAR – Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute, Hyderabad, Zone X, and ICAR – National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (NBAIR), Bengaluru, jointly conducted a skill oriented training for the promotion of stingless bee colonies for the benefit of farming communities in Gobichettipalayam, Chennimalai and Bargur hills recently. A total of 150 farmers participated and they were provided with stingless bee colonies with all accessories to develop in the large scale adoption.

P. Alagesan, senior scientist and head, ICAR-KVK, MYRADA, said that agriculture and its allied activities such as livestock management and poultry farming played a vital role in sustaining the income of farming community. Though agriculture provided income to the farming community, it heavily depended on successful onset of monsoons. He said that bees played a major role in cross pollinated crops and environmental sustainability. But use of high chemical pesticides and intensive cultivation practices had resulted in the decline of the population of honey bees, which in turn resulted in the low yield in crops, he said.

The scientist said that Indian stingless bees, also called as dammar bee (Tetragonula iridipennis) or Kosu theni in Tamil, played a significant role in pollination behavior and its yield enhancement in agricultural and horticultural crops.

“The honey has good demand and is costlier than the ones produced by other bees because of its pharmacological value”, he said. Mr. Alagesan encouraged farmers to take up stingless beekeeping for income enhancement.