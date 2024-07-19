ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers in Erode demand water release from LBP canal on August 15, stage protest

Published - July 19, 2024 07:26 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers staging a protest at Perundurai in Erode district on Friday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Urging the Water Resources Department (WRD) to expedite works in Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal and release water for irrigation on the customary date of August 15, farmers staged a protest on the canal’s bank at Perundurai Vaikalmedu here on Friday.

Farmers, led by M. Ravi, convenor of Keel Bhavani Pasana Pathukappu Iyakkam of Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts, said the 201-k.m. long canal, fed by Bhavanisagar dam, helps in irrigating 2.07 lakh acres in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts on turn system.

The Government Order No. 276 dated November 9, 2020, for extension, renovation and modernisation of the main canal, including concrete lining, was modified and a new G.O. No. 60 dated May 13, 2024, was issued and work commenced. “But, a few obtained interim stay order on the order that delayed the works,” he said.

The Madras High Court had on Thursday lifted the interim stay order for the works in the main canal while the case related to works in the distributary canal would be heard by the court on July 24. Farmers raised slogans urging the WRD to expedite the works and release water on time.

Officials from the WRD, Revenue and Police departments, held talks with them. They assured the protesters to complete all the works by August 10 and release water on August 15. Later, the protest was withdrawn.

Mr. Ravi said major works in the main canal were being carried out at three places and farmers would inspect the works on August 2 and decide on the next course of action.

