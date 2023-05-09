Farmers in Erode asked to submit applications to lift gravel from water bodies

May 09, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST

The district administration has asked farmers to submit applications to the respective Village Administrative Officer or Assistant Agriculture Officer and obtain permission to lift soil sediments (vandalman) and gravel at free of cost from water bodies.

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that soil sediments were allowed to be lifted from 192 water bodies under the control and maintenance of the Water Resources Department (WRD) and Rural Development Department. It includes two water bodies under WRD and others under the Rural Development Department. A list of water bodies from where sediments were allowed to be lifted were Talavadi block – 157, Gobichettipalayam block – 7, Bhavani block – 7, Bhavanisagar block – 9, T.N. Palayam block – 5, Sathyamangalam block – 3, Ammapettai block – 1, Chennimalai block – 1, Anthiyur block – 1 and Nambiyur block – 1. The list was published in the District Gazette, the release said.

Applications should be submitted along with the copy of chitta, adangal, VAO certificate, land document and the map. The gravel or sediments should be used only for farming activities and not for commercial purposes, the release said.